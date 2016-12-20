Wautoma Honors Choir performs for Kiwanis

The Wautoma High School Honors Choir students under the direction of Kevin Morrissey performed a mini concert of Christmas songs during the Wautoma Kiwanis’s morning meeting on Dec. 15 at Culvers. Morrissey stated he was very proud of the hard work the students have put in to be part of the Honors Choir at the high school. Pictured are: Carly Hartenberger, Dinah Schmidt, Katy Bray, Thalia Loa, Justin Welch, Maria Stake, Dalton Wartzenluft, Chloe Gulbronson, Jordan Reilly, Emma Blaszczyk Evan Gruszka, Alex Schultz and Kevin Morrissey.