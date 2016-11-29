Dixon to speak at Wautoma Christian Women’s Club

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is extending an invitation to area residents regardless of their religious affiliation to savor a delicious lunch at noon on Dec. 12 at Silvercryst, Wautoma and then sit back and enjoy an entertaining program and especially chosen speaker.

The Christmas season is a time of hope and joy and celebration. Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club would like to share the joy of friendships with guests by providing an afternoon of good food and entertainment. All guests will receive a special surprise gift along with songs and games.

Darlene Dixon of Onalaska is the invited speaker. She will present “Being Thankful No Matter What”, and will address how to find ways to cope with life’s losses. Dixon owns a greeting card business and enjoys travel, trivia and talking.

The Christian Women’s Club has had as a project for several years of the collection of clothing for area children. This month’s collection will be socks, gloves, mittens and scarves for all sizes and ages. Please bring your gifts to our December meeting.

