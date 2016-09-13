Terry Fisk to speak about “UFOs of the Midwest”

Wisconsin has more UFO sightings than any other state. Terry Fisk, well-known haunted Wisconsin author, also hunts down UFO sightings. He will speak on his findings on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Patterson Memorial Library, Wild Rose.

Each year, on average, there are approximately 5,000 UFO sightings reported to the National UFO Reporting Center. About 95 percent of these can be easily explained as natural phenomena, which leaves 250 UFO encounters annually which cannot be explained by science or the known laws of physics

