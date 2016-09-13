COUNTY AG NEWS

The Limited Liability Company (LLC) is a business entity that combines attributes of a corporation and a partnership. The LLC provides liability protection of a corporation but with the flexibility and tax advantages of a partnership. Many farm succession professionals suggest LLCs to farm businesses exploring farm succession options.

This webinar is the second in a series of webinars from UW-Extension that will focus on a variety of farm succession topics. This webinar about transitioning to a Limited Liability Company will be held in the demonstration room at the Waushara County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1-3 p.m.

