4-H is a community of young people

The Waushara County 4-H program is part of the University of Wisconsin-Extension and is a unique partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture.

This partnership was created to extend the knowledge and research of the University of Wisconsin to meet educational needs. The UW-Extension in Waushara County provides over 300 youth with opportunities to develop life skills and experience leadership roles through the 4-H program.

4-H is not just for the farm kids, but is a community of young people across America who learn leadership, citizenship and life skills.

In Waushara County, youth in 5-year-old Kindergarten through one year past high school graduation join a 4-H Club and enroll in projects that spark their interest. With over 60 projects, children can enroll in animal science, sewing, knitting, cultural arts, vegetables, flowers, shooting sports, photography, woodworking, mechanical science, robotics, foods and canning to name a few.

4-H Clubs typically meet monthly and the elected youth officers run the meetings. At the meeting, the youth plan ways to help their community, potential fundraisers to support club projects, discuss countywide opportunities, and plan social activities they would like to do together.

4-H would not be possible without the organizational leaders, project leaders, and each and every parent who provide transportation to meetings and activities, provide financial resources for projects and trips, and provide mentoring and guidance on projects, and support.

The deadline for new member enrollment is March 1. If you have any questions on the 4-H program in Waushara County or would like to find a 4-H Club in your area, contact Barb Barker or Heidi Hensel-Buntrock at the UW-Extension Office by calling (920) 787-0416.