ThedaCare Health Matters

Whooping cough can be prevented

Vaccinations effective, but illness still occurs

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can affect people of all ages. Pertussis has an effective vaccination developed in the 1940s but illness still occurs in our community today.

Pertussis is a bacterium (Bordetella pertussis) spread through the air by cough. It is not known to live in animals and generally causes illness 5-10 days after exposure. The symptoms are similar to a cold initially with cough, runny nose and low-grade fever. However, unlike a common cold, pertussis can cause a persistent cough that can last for weeks. The cough often is severe and coughing episodes are followed by a whooping noise as air is inhaled.

Babies are most at risk of serious complications related to pertussis. Babies less than 1 year old can have episodes of apnea (stop breathing) and can develop complications like pneumonia. In 2015 there were five deaths in the U.S. (two in children less than 1 year old) from pertussis with about 18,000 total cases. The cases were spread over different age groups with half being in children less than 10 years old and one-quarter of those less than 1 year old.