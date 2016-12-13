Waushara County accident report for mid-December

The Waushara County accident reports recorded from the Waushara County Sheriff's Office are as follows:•12/2/16: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:29 p.m. in a parking lot, Town of Poy Sippi. James Candlish, 45, Poy Sippi, was backing up and struck a vehicle that was parked. No injuries were reported.

•12/2/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Highway 73, Town of Oasis. Thomas Sommer, 71, Edgar, drove off the semi-tractor trailer off the roadway to the right due to a medical condition. Possible injuries were reported.

•12/3/16: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:24 a.m. on Highway 49, Town of Bloomfield. Jessica Jaeger, 41, Fremont, was traveling southbound on Highway 49 when she stated her dog jumped from the front to the back seat and her computer fell in the process. Jaeger said she looked down to pick up the computer and said she must have crossed the centerline when the crash occurred. Judith Behnke, 75, Neshkoro, was traveling northbound on Highway 49 stated that Jaeger crossed the centerline and it happed quickly and was unavoidable. One citation was issued. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. on County Road D, Town of Poy Sippi. Suzanne Marini, 63, Poy Sippi, was traveling eastbound on County Road D when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the north ditch. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 8:22 a.m. on County Road F, Town of Marion. Bonnie Young, 63, Coloma, was traveling eastbound on County Road F when she was negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the south ditch and struck and damaged a mailbox. Two citations were issued. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 8:49 a.m. on Highway 21, Town of Aurora. Jerry Berkshire, 80, was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the south ditch, hitting small dead trees. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Highway 73, Town of Marion. Dorothy Curry, 51, Wautoma, was traveling southbound on Highway 73 when she lost control while negotiating a curve. Curry’s vehicle entered the west ditch and overturned coming to a rest on the tires. The vehicle struck a fire number sign and mailbox when it entered and rolled in the ditch. One citation was issued. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 9:29 a.m. on Highway 73, Town of Wautoma. Michael Wallner, 57, Racine, was traveling southbound on Highway 73 when he stated he began to skid and was unable to keep control entering the west ditch. One citation was issued. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 10:13 a.m. on County Road P, Town of Rose. Louise Schreiner, 36, Winneconne, was traveling westbound on County Road P when she crested the hill and lost control of the vehicle, crossing the centerline and entering the south ditch, coming to a rest off the roadway. One citation was issued. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 10:45 a.m. on County Road C, Town of Deerfield. Remington Wiater, 27, Wisconsin Rapids, was traveling westbound on County Road C when he lost control of his vehicle, rolled over on its roof in the north ditch. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 11:44 p.m. on County Road TT, Town of Saxeville. Michelle Price, 23, Wauwatosa, was traveling westbound on County Road TT when she lost control and went into the south ditch striking large rocks and trees. No injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 12:32 p.m. on County Road Y, Town of Richford. Marlene Taylor, 36, Wautoma, was traveling westbound on County Road Y when she lost control of the vehicle. Taylor crossed the centerline and entered the south ditch striking a tree. She stated that she began to slide and was not able to keep the vehicle on the road. Possible injuries were reported.

•12/4/16: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 1 p.m. on County Road II, Town of Richford. James Deltor, 26, Town of Wautoma, was traveling southbound on County Road II when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline in a skid and came to a rest in the east ditch. No injuries were reported.

